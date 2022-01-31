 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $119,900

Great opportunity with this charming home! Close to highways, Tulsa University, 3+bedroom with additional room, 2 bath, detached garage with carport and storage area, new furnace, large rooms. Being Sold AS-IS. New roof December 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert