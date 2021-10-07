 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $100,000

Attention investors or first time home buyers! This 3/1 house has been used as a rental property providing $850/month in income. Previous lease just ended, so can either be leased to tenants or converted to a primary residence. All hardwood floors have been refinished, new paint throughout, 4 exterior doors have been replaced, new molding around doors and windows, and a new ac unit. This property is a real gem and will go fast! This home is being sold "AS-IS"!

