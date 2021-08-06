 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,950,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,950,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,950,000

3 bed/3 bath/ 2 car garage in Jenks West Elementary close to Tulsa Hills! Very clean home with wood floors, 2 living areas, office, 2 masters, huge closets, fenced, easy access to HWY 75. 15 acres of cleared pasture and 40 x 60 shop. Shop features 14 foot sidewalls, 12 foot overhead door, alarm system, independent electric meter, gas heater, insulation and concrete floor. Owner may be willing to divide. Additional residence and 1.55 acres on 91st street that adjoins property available upon request.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News