3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,795

New Construction!! Built 2021..Union Schools..3 Bedroom with office, 2 Bath, Custom Cabinets with Quartz tops, many extras, $1895 monthly with $1895 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS

