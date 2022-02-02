 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,750,000

GORGEOUS 120 ACRE PROPERTY down the road from Post Oak Lodge, the Tulsa Botanic Garden, Gilcrease Museum and 10 minutes from downtown Tulsa. Partially wooded, ponds and wildlife. Three bedroom stone ranch home and a 1932 stone barn.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert