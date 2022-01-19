Incredible views and amenities! Country living in the city on 7+ acres with an additional 2.5 acres available. Custom concrete and stone exterior, gunite pool, slate roof and indoor safe room. Chef's kitchen with center island. Luxurious master suite+ two additional guest suites. Multiple indoor and outdoor entertaining areas. Gorgeous library with extensive built-ins. Oversized garage with work area and storage. French windows and doors throughout. Beautiful sunrises and sunsets!
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,699,000
