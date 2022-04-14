3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,650

1910 Farmhouse! Enjoy country life while being minutes from downtown! 3-bedroom, single-story home. Hardwoods in all bedrooms, Family Room & Formal Den. Carpeted office with bookcases & separate entrance. Large inside utility room. Spacious kitchen with gas stove. No cats. Only small dogs. Renters must carry renters insurance and name landlord as additional insured. Tulsa Schools/Central High School. Renters pay all utilities & maintain lawn. Tenants only have use of the lawn within the immediate fencing.