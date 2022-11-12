 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,625

Beautiful 2018 construction in BA school district. 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom split bedroom floor plan. Includes quartz countertops, wood-look tile flooring and stainless-steel appliances. Large walk-in closet in Primary Bedroom. Features 9' ceilings in the living room and kitchen. Spacious backyard with patio and privacy fence. $1625/month $1625 security deposit

