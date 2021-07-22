3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,600

 Skip to main content
Midtown full stone updated, 3 large bedrooms, 2 living, 2 bath, 2 car with lawncare included. Single story in quiet Quail Creek. Forget about using your lawn equipment. HVAC serviced 2 times yearly. approx. 1900 sq. ftg. Deposit equal to rent. Pet allowed with pet rent $25 a month. Available August 1st. For a personal showing call/text/email for an appointment.

