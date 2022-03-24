 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,500

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,500

Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home near OU Tulsa campus. Flexible floor plan with open living, dining & family spaces. Flex & sunroom off updated kitchen. Remodeled bathrooms. Convenient access to local shopping & highways. $1500/mo + $1500 security deposit. SMALL PETS UNDER 40 LBS considered on a case-by-case basis with a non-refundable fee.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert