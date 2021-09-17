3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,500,000

40 acres of country living right in the city. Great place to raise kids!. Couple miles to Tulsa Hills & Jenks Schools. Big open spaces, Over 1000 sq. ft. of covered patio. 200 gorgeous pecan trees producing about 20,000 lbs. of pecans & wildlife. Zoned agricultural perfect for grow facility with free water from Nickle Creek, horse ranch, cattle ranch, etc. We’re floodplain just like the cities of Jenks & Bixby. We are the most beautiful acreage available this close to Tulsa there is.