3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,400

Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath bungalow in the heart of mid-town. Spacious living room accented with brick fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counters & SS appliances. Remodeled baths. Neutral paint & refinished hardwoods. Lawncare provided. Shared backyard with additional residence. Popular shopping & dining district nearby. $1400/mo + $1400 security deposit. NO PETS PLEASE.

