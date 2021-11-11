 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,300

Nice 3 large bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car with storage. Large family room with vaulted ceilings, and fireplace. Laminate hardwood simulated vinyl flooring through out. approx. 1500 sq. ftg. Deposit equal to rent with application and small fee required. For a personal viewing call/text/email for an appointment.

