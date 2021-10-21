 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,250

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,250

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,250

Nice big 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, large dining, large living, good size office/study/play area. 2+ car garage w/opener, covered porch with even larger porch area, storage building. Mostly hardwoods in living, dining, hallway, bedrooms, ceramic in foyer, kitchen, kitchen extension, bathrooms, carpet in office/study/play area. Recently upgraded windows vinyl, single hung, double pane Argon (will save on utilities) Recently new fixtures, appliances, hardware, sinks. Quiet neighborhood near all major NEWS highways and shopping 5 mins. Downtown 8 mins or less. For a personal viewing call/text/email for a scheduled viewing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News