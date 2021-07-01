 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,000

Midtown 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage with garage door opener. Hardwood floors, newer appliances, fixtures, HVAC, roof. Near shopping, schools, highways. Deposit equal to rent. Application with small fee required. No pets. For a personal viewing call/text/email Fletcher and Associates, Realty LLC

