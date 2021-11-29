3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $0

A single-story offering 1,575 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large living area. A beautiful open kitchen offering granite countertops, beautiful 36 cabinets with crown molding, Whirlpool black appliances and a gas range. The bedroom one suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and a large bathroom that includes granite countertops. Additional features a spacious covered patio. Your new home also comes with Americas Smart Home an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most.