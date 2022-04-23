3 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $695,000

3 bd 2 1/2 bth 3 car oversized garage ,plus detached shop. Beautiful summertime home, just a cart ride away to Skiatook Lake & Cross Timbers marina. Inground salt water pool. Great outdoor covered patio for entertaining. Huge open kitchen with granite bar that seats 9 with formal dining. Move in ready for lakelife or family entertaining. Sunrise & sunsets are free. Beauty surrounds this home. You do not want to miss this gem. Coyle Custom built home. Whole house auto on generator, runs off propane. +More.