3 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $499,500

One level home on a premium lot with many upgrades beyond builder's base price: tankless HWT, industrial chefs refrig, double oven, extended kitchen cabinets, built-ins, 2” faux wood blinds throughout, int/ext surround sound, custom electronic shades, extended wood floors, vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, front Bronze windows, upgraded exterior stone, 10-zone sprinkler sys, side gutters, addl attic decking, wood-burning stone fire pit with gas line, 2 dedicated 20-amp circuits & more!

