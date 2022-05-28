 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $485,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $485,000

One level home on premium lot with many upgrades beyond builder's base price: tankless HWT, industrial chefs refrig, double oven, extended kitchen cabinets, built-ins, 2” faux wood blinds, int/ext surround sound, custom electronic shades, extended wood floors, vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling stone FP, front Bronze windows, upgraded exterior stone, 10-zone sprinkler sys, side gutters, addl attic decking, wood-burning stone fire pit w/ gas line, 2dedicated 20-amp circuits & more! Sperry or Owasso Schls.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Kaiser opened Laffa in 2012, offering her unique approach to Israeli cuisine. It was chosen as the best new restaurant of the year for 2013 by the Tulsa World.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert