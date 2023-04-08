Executive Homes SIGNATURE STYLE 3/2.5/3 + office. Meticulously cared for and loaded with premium finishes including hand scraped wood floors, granite countertops, custom-built cabinets, beautiful stone fireplace, large windows in living area let in natural light with a view of the spacious A-frame patio-Perfect for entertaining! Water softener added recently. Energy efficient home with spray-foam insulation, 16 SEER AC, 95% efficient furnace. Fully fenced with round rail chain link with wood posts. ***Pictures will be up 4/5/23
3 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $480,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nugget the dog was found “limping down a wet dark road” in South Carolina — more than 1,700 miles from his home.
Following the Sooners 8-1 Friday night, Texas coach Mike White sought to clarify his comments earlier this week seemingly directed at Oklahoma…
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Nearly a year after the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department ended its contract with a local barbecue chain and closed several state par…
The couple, identified the following day by Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton, were six months away from their 50th wedding anniversary.