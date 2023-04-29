Executive Homes SIGNATURE STYLE 3/2.5/3 + office. Meticulously cared for and loaded with premium finishes including hand scraped wood floors, granite countertops, custom-built cabinets, beautiful stone fireplace, large windows in living area let in natural light with a view of the spacious A-frame patio-Perfect for entertaining! Water softener added recently. Energy efficient home with spray-foam insulation, 16 SEER AC, 95% efficient furnace. Fully fenced with round rail chain link with wood posts.
3 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $474,900
