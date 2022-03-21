 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $330,000

One of kind Custom home! with more room to grow: features 2 spacious guest bedrooms, large master suite with a full bath (walk in shower, double vanity) huge walk-in closet. 2 living areas, open style into dining room/kitchen areas. Kitchen is a custom design with white pine cabinets, island w farm sink, epoxy countertops, built-in Jenn air type cook top, new smooth top range, space designed for commercial refrigerator. Game room, movie/hobby area, bar space. 50x50 shop, 16x16 & 16x30 bldgs, 2.5 ac.

