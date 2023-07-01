OPPORTUNITY CALLS!!! Over 2,000 square feet sitting on a beautiful 4.25 acre lot. This home has a metal roof and metal siding. Open floor plan with a split bedroom floorplan. Second and third bedrooms have a pullman bath plumbed in between. Primary bath is plumbed for a large shower and large tub with a double vanity area. Utility room has a massive pantry and a tankless hot water tank already installed. Seller has roughed in plumbing except for septic which could be an aerobic or there is a lagoon available . Most electric work has been done with some breakers needing to be added. This home has the basics done and now a very lucky buyer will be able to make the interior their own. Selling AS IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa's iconic and nationally recognized shopping destination has a lot of questions surrounding it. James D. Watts Jr. found some answers and…
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said the state needs to diversify its economy and not focus on just oil and gas. He said Texas’s film incentive program …
Talk Walters into doing his job for the betterment of all Oklahoma citizens, says Tulsa resident Karen Gaddis.
The one-story home, named the “Sequoyah,” sits at 3,000 square feet, complete with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms at an estimate…