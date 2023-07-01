OPPORTUNITY CALLS!!! Over 2,000 square feet sitting on a beautiful 4.25 acre lot. This home has a metal roof and metal siding. Open floor plan with a split bedroom floorplan. Second and third bedrooms have a pullman bath plumbed in between. Primary bath is plumbed for a large shower and large tub with a double vanity area. Utility room has a massive pantry and a tankless hot water tank already installed. Seller has roughed in plumbing except for septic which could be an aerobic or there is a lagoon available . Most electric work has been done with some breakers needing to be added. This home has the basics done and now a very lucky buyer will be able to make the interior their own. Selling AS IS.