3 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $289,900

OWASSO SCHOOLS! Completely remodeled beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 3 car home on 2 acres, with NEW ROOF, HVAC, APPLIANCES, FLOORING, PAINT, and so much more. Come and see it for yourself!
Members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard mourn the loss of Spc. Jacob D. Parker, carpentry and masonry specialist at Camp Gruber Training Center, after his passing Aug. 21, 2021.
“If you choose not to be vaccinated, you’ve made a choice for my daughter, too. Your choice led to my innocent child being hospitalized."
A vehicle going the wrong way struck a southbound car head-on in the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 just north of the 91st Street off-ramp after 10 p.m. Monday.
Lindsey Maddux died on her 40th birthday, Aug. 23, with her fiance, Army veteran Brent Disney, after a motorist driving the wrong way struck their car.
From 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers, Tulsa County deputies and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department officers will have a sobriety checkpoint focused on impaired drivers.
In a recent three-day average, 1,578 COVID patients were hospitalized in Oklahoma, 66 of them children — a figure that has been steadily increasing since the state began releasing the data in July.
COVID outbreak at Muskogee jail reported; 8 staff, 50% of inmates are positive for virus
A Tulsa County jury this month recommended that more than $1.6 million in damages be awarded to the family of a teenager killed in a 2017 head-on motorcycle crash after a sheriff’s deputy made an improper U-turn in an attempt to pursue a different motorcyclist for speeding.
The fourth episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series "Reservation Dogs" began with a music video of Oklahoma hip hop artist Sten Joddi performing (as Punkin Lusty) the song "Greasy Frybread."
The Oklahoma City student and Stonewall teacher who just died from COVID-19 had not been present for any 2021-22 classes. #oklaed
The items attracted customers from as far away as Dallas.
