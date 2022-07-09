3bed|2bath|2car Brick exterior, vaulted living, granite countertops, LV flooring in main living areas, tile in wet areas, covered back patio, and wide open views, No HOA.
3 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $245,000
3bed|2bath|2car Brick exterior, vaulted living, granite countertops, LV flooring in main living areas, tile in wet areas, covered back patio, and wide open views, No HOA.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Mike Gundy nails conference realignment: 'It's not for the fans. It's not for the players. It's for money'
Why did USC and UCLA leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten? Oklahoma State's football coach could have told you in March.
The president of the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and her husband were fatally injured in their Bixby home Wednesday morning.
Did the 'Bring It to Tulsa' campaigns really work? They certainly didn’t hurt. But other factors helped too.
The 2022 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school foot…
Tulsa Fire Department asked drivers to "put your phones down" and stay alert after a fatal crash that had the highway's southbound lanes down to one lane of traffic.
Arizona Mexican Restaurant and Rise Southern Biscuits have closed. Arizona might reopen.
After arriving in Tulsa in 1991, Henry Primeaux was driven to become a significant figure in the local sports community.
A Bixby teen died in a single-vehicle crash near Chouteau in Mayes County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The woman was seen waving a gun and armed with a sword at different times during the standoff, but when asked whether she had a gun with her when she was shot, Baul said, “at this point, I can’t say for certain whether she — or, what action she took."
Gov. Stitt made the announcement on social media and also slammed the state's largest school district for COVID-related closures and his concern that the district is teaching critical race theory. #oklaed