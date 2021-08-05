 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $225,000
spotlight

New total electric home to be completed within 10 days of list date, open living plan, with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, Great floor plan. Amazing kitchen with pantry, granite counter tops. attached 2 car garage, Backs to a huge green belt. Awesome location, travel to downtown Tulsa in 15 min. Sitting in a great area of Sperry. NOT in a flood zone,

