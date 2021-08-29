 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $494,900

3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $494,900

3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $494,900

Beautiful country home with many extras including a pool, two extra buildings (2nd Garage/workshop with 2nd Saferoom with upstairs available for an additional living area, Dog kennel that can be converted to living/storage areas) mature trees, outdoor kitchen area, professionally landscaped, and move-in-ready.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News