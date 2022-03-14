 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $400,000

STUNNING EQUINE FACILITY Gorgeous ranch home and working horse barn. 36x60 barn w/ stone and cedar accents, complete w/ ROCKIN J Horse stalls, tack room AND a 60x120 sand riding arena. TONS OF EXTRAS! Home has granite throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Huge master bedroom with bay windows. Newer HVAC, windows, hot water heater, int/ext paint. Enjoy your full outdoor kitchen under the pergola. Storm shelter. Close to town w/o being IN town. 4 min to Skiatook, 30 min to Tulsa or Owasso. AGENT/OWNER

