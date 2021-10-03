3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $399,900

Ready to live close to the lake? You are going to love this spacious home on a 2 acre corner lot! This beauty offers an open living/kitchen with island, butler's pantry, granite counter tops, formal dining, office, wet bar, and game room. Partially wooded in the back and minutes from boat ramps and the beautiful parks that Skiatook Lake has to offer. Country life with the security of a very nice neighborhood with gorgeous views! Move-in just in time to take in all the upcoming beautiful fall foliage!