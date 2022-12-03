 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $349,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $349,900

This home is packed with custom features! This home has a great layout with access from the master suite to the oversized laundry room, a large walk in pantry, large kitchen with built in appliances, an island, and ample cabinet space, as well as a killer master bath that has a full tile walk in shower and Jetta freestanding tub! It's a must-see! *Owner/Agent

