This home is packed with custom features! This home has a great layout with access from the master suite to the oversized laundry room, a large walk in pantry, large kitchen with built in appliances, an island, and ample cabinet space, as well as a killer master bath that has a full tile walk in shower and Jetta freestanding tub! It's a must-see! *Owner/Agent
3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $339,900
-
Updated
