This 3 bedroom/2 bath one owner home is in immaculate condition featuring open floor concept with split bedroom plan. Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops w/island & large pantry. Livingroom has corner stone gas fireplace with shiplap accent wall to impress anyone! Large master bedroom has private bath, walk-in tiled shower & double vanities with soaking tub. Office has a closet so it could be 4th bedroom. Covered back concrete patio w/view of trees & large pond for a peaceful country setting. This cozy neighborhood is centrally located & close to schools & shopping!
3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $307,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Penn State today is what Oklahoma State used to be: the No. 1 wrestling school in the country.
The nonbinding legal opinion was issued in response to a Feb. 22 request from a lawmaker who has been critical of the state superintendent.
“This is about the teachers associations being out of step with Oklahoma values," said a spokesman for State Superintendent Ryan Walters. #oklaed
His administration says the office has helped secure millions in federal funding and advance Oklahoma's priorities. A state Senate leader said…
Mills met with his players late in the afternoon to inform them of his departure. He spent six seasons at ORU, compiling a 106-84 record.