 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $300,000

Just like NEW! Country living on 3 ac! Built in 2018 this gorgeous well kept home features 3 bdrms, 2 ba, 3 car gar. Granite kitchen has island w/undermount sink, lg pantry, all SS appl INCLUDED! Beautiul views of acreage from kitchen, living rm & main bdrm! Split floor plan w/lg closets in each room. Tile wd flooring throughout, tile main shower w/double vanity. Dreamy walk in main closet. Washer/Dryer stay. Park like setting w/beautiful country views. Bring your animals! Located outside of city limits!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert