3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $299,000

NEW 3/2/2 in quiet Littlefield Estates. Completion mid-August. Open Plan,16' vaulted ceiling in lg great room w/corner FP, split bedrms. Large private MB w/lg walk-in closet, double sinks, separate tile shower & freestanding tub in MB. Spacious kitchen, granite counters, w/ walk-in pantry & spacious eat-in kitchen-open to living. LR w/ sink, nook w/storage. Flex room could be formal dining or den/office. Lg covered porches! Designed for comfortable family living & gatherings.10 minutes to Skiatook Lake.

