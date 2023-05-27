Better than new one level home. 3 Bed with an office or can be used as a game room. 10' ceilings in entry hallway leading to wide open 11'living room. 9' ceilings in kitchen and dining area. Wide open floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. Oil rubbed bronze fixtures throughout the house. In a great family neighborhood and close to schools and stores. Stainless steel appliances Porcelain hard wood tile through out.