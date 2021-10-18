3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $280,000

Incredible home in 5 secluded acres. 5 min from Skiatook lake yet private enough to enjoy country life at its finest. Updated t/o mstr bth w/ LVP flooring, paint, fixtures, shower, granite, LVP flooring thru main living/kitch/mstr, built in storage in secondary bedrooms, kitchopens to fam room. Fully finished basement w/pool table that stays! Enjoy nature through the French doors in master. Porch wraps around almost the entire home *heart eyes*. Chicken coop aka Cluckington palace & 3 sheds stay.