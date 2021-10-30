3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $268,999

3 Bed with an office or can be used as a game room. 10' ceilings in entry hallway leading to wide open 11'living room. 9' ceilings in kitchen and dining area. Wide open floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. Oil rubbed bronze fixtures throughout the house. In a great family neighborhood and close to schools and stores. New construction house in pristine condition that has never been lived in. Stainless steel appliances that are brand new. Porcelain hard wood tile through out.