Absolutely adorable! New Construction home with lots of amenities, Low maintenance exterior - 85% Brick and Smart Board siding! Energy Efficient, foam insulation, Tankless hot water, granite throughout, amenities galore! Awesome covered front porch, invites you into a large living/dining combo with fireplace and vaulted ceilings - all of which opens to Kitchen with tons of custom cabinets w/eat-in bar, granite counters & stainless appliances and huge pantry. Primary flooring is tile with carpet in bedrooms - making for easy clean-up in high traffic areas! Master suite has walk-in closet, and private bath with walk-in shower and good sized secondary bedrooms. Oversized 2-car garage with epoxy floor.
3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $230,000
