3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $229,900

Beautiful new construction home! Spacious open concept w/split bedroom floorplan wood-look tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, tons of natural light, extra large garage, extra storage in LR, kitchen cabinets to ceiling, storage in laundry room, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash throughout, full privacy fence, large covered patio, covered porch!

