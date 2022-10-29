 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $220,000

This could be the one! New construction built by an awesome local builder. 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, Master bedroom has a huge walkin closet , tray ceiling . Open living plan, Vaulted living room, Island kitchen with granite counters, large pantry. Wook plank tile floors in living room and kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms. Awesome laundry area with built in extra's. Covered front and rear porches. Great location, walking distance to Skiatook's new park. and the jogging trail. This is a beautiful home with extras through out.

