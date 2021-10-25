 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $163,500

Fantastic large country kitchen, large separate laundry room. Mature trees on beautiful tree lined street. Property backs up to creek. Property line goes on the other side of the creek. New paint inside and outside 2021. New carpet 2021, Roof replaced 2014, AC replaced 2019

