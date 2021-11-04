 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $99,500

Great investment opportunity! With a little TLC this would make a great primary residence or rental. House features updated kitchen countertops, sink and painted cabinets. This house has mostly brick exterior and storm windows. Lonestar school district. At this price this house won't last long!

