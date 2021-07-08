 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $89,000

Cute 3/1/1 in a quiet cul-de-sac! Recently updated exterior. Covered front and back patios, fenced in yard, in Lone Star school district. Perfect first home or investment property! Don't miss this cutie.

+2
Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana
National News

Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana

  • Updated

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a bicyclist who was camping in a small western Montana town early Tuesday, triggering an intensive search for the bruin by wildlife officials and law enforcement officers who planned to kill the animal, authorities said.

Breaking News