3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $74,900

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY to get a QUICK FIXER UPPER with TONS OF POTENTIAL. House needs some work and UPDATING. Perfect for an INVESTOR or OWNER OCCUPANT willing to put in work in return for GREAT EQUITY. Either FIX and FLIP or use as CASH FLOW property, or move in yourself. Property has plenty of upside potential! You can easily add SUBSTANTIAL VALUE. Seller has never occupied property and makes no representations. Priced at AS-IS CASH price point. Cash only.

