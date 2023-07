INCREDIBLY DESIGNED 7,200 SQ FT FOAM INSULATED 2,200SQFT BARNDOMINIUM PLUS 5,000sqft SHOP AND/OR WAREHOUSE JUST 15 MINUTES FROM TOWN! ADDITIONAL 3.25 ACRE M/L & WONDERFULLY DESIGNED PROFESSIONAL OFFICE BUILDING AND/OR RESIDENCE ONSITE-BRING DREAMS OF LIVING BY YOUR BUSINESS WITH ADDITIONAL HOUSING AVAILABLE-LIGHT INDUSTRIAL ZONED-OFFICE BOASTS 10' CEILINLGS DOWN, 2' PLANK PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS, COMPLETE KITCHEN WITH DINING, OFFICE WITH SERVICE WINDOW FOR CUSTOMERS, FILE ROOM/CLOSET & HUGE FULL BATH.UPSTAIRS FINDS ANOTHER OPEN & EXPANSIVE FLEX SPACE FOR LIVING/DINING AND/OR HOST GUESTS WITH 9' CEILINGS & 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & WALK IN CLOSETS. SHOP IS LOADED WITH AMENITIES OFFERS 6' CONCRETE SLAB CONSTRUCTED WITH 1/2" REBAR ON 2' CENTERS INCLUDING 3 DRAINS, 2 COMMERCIAL 12X14' LIFT DOORS, 14' PLYWOOD WALLS, MULTIPLE ELECTRICAL & 220 JACKS & PLUMBED FOR LAUNDRY/KITCHEN/BATH BUILT IN STORAGE WITH COUNTERS/CABINETRY. ALL ELECTRIC, 2 RV SEPTIC DUMP STATIONS, 3 EA. 50-AMP CONNECTIONS 2 INSIDE/1 OUTSIDE & 22’ CEILING HEIGHT. FOOTING AROUND SHOP IS 16" & 24" DEEP, WEST SIDE HAS 4 PIERS INSTALLED ON A PROACTIVE STATE DUE TO GRADING.CAT 5 THRU-OUT. INTERIOR & EXTERIOR WATER SPICKETS - ROOM TO ADD ON INTERIOR FOR FULL BARNDOMINIUM WITH ROOM TO SPARE - EXTERIOR PARKING AVAILABLE & LARGE ACREAGE BEHIND SUITABLE FOR ADDITIONAL PARKING OR RESIDENCE. BUILD YOUR DREAMS & RUN YOUR BUSINESS FROM YOUR OWN HOME TURF! INTERIOR OF SHOP IS 5,000 SQ FT OF OPEN SPACE WITH 200SQFT STORAGE LOFT! ONLY 10 MINUTES FROM SAPULPA & 20 MINUTES FROM TULSA - JUST 2 MILES FROM HISTORIC ROUTE 66 & HWY I44 NO GROW OFFERS WILL BE ACCEPTED.