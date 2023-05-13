Country Classic - Situated under pecan trees and on two acres you will find your dream home. Large open living and eating areas. Entertain in your 500 sq ft enclosed breezeway. (not included in sqft) Backs up to a private pasture for deer watching. RV garage is 50x30 with EOHD. Sahoma Lake is just around the corner. This one won't last. Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $419,900
