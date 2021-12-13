3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $389,900

A stunning home located in the heart of Sapulpa! Beautifully updated, enormous walk in closet in master, original hardwoods, new carpet, tile, argon windows, and so much more! Above ground pool with deck! Storage galore! Beautiful rod iron and wood fencing add security and privacy to the spacious yard! Income opportunity in the studio apartment! There are not enough words to describe the charm and character of this home, come see it for yourself! Quiet neighborhood, and just 15 minutes from Tulsa.