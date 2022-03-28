 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $349,900

Your Oasis awaits on the water's edge of the pond in the much sought after Castle Creek Estates! Enjoy beautiful sunsets in a country setting close to everything. This home has been tastefully updated recently and presents wonderfully. The dining room has double doors so it can easily be an office or a dining room. The kitchen is expansive and easy to work in. 3 car garage plus 12X20 shed for ample storage. This neighborhood is highly sought after due to the excellent location and high quality homes.

