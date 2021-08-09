 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $330,000

Welcome home to this entertainer's dream! Situated on a large lot, almost an acre, sparkling gunite pool & large covered patio, perfect for gathering or relaxing. Feels like country living but close enough to city conveniences. 2 large living areas, lovely natural light, kitchen has granite, double ovens & ample cabinetry. Unique stone walls & fireplace. Wetbar, casual & formal dining, great sized beds, 3 baths & oversized laundry/mudoom. Put this one of a kind home on your list it will not disappoint!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News