Don't miss out on this brand new, beautifully constructed and highly energy efficient home located in the charming Mayfield area of Sapulpa. This spacious, family friendly home has a desirable one story floorplan and offers an open layout complete with a private back porch perfect for enjoying a peaceful evening away from the noise and chaos of city life. From the vaulted ceilings to the inviting fireplace, no amount was spared in the quality, details, and finishes throughout the entirety of this wonderful home. You will notice the light and bright ambiance of the kitchen area that flows seamlessly into an immaculate living room with a gorgeous wall of windows. The kitchen itself features an island with generous storage, large pantry, and a gas range that is perfect for cooking family meals. Just beyond the main living area is the master bedroom, which features vaulted ceilings and a sliding barn door entry into its own private ensuite complete with dual sinks, a nicely tiled shower with a glass door, and a separate, free standing bathtub. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood near Sapulpa High School, US Route 66, and 20 mins from downtown Tulsa, this home is an absolute must see! Seller is offering $1500 towards buyer closings costs or upgrades. Home can be sold with extra lot at a discounted price: See MLS 2309672